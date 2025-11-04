Hello everyone!

Today's update brings some backend system upgrades, as well as some new model work, a new server configuration setting, and, of course, achievements! You may have seen hidden achievements pop up in the past day or so, and that was me working on them in testing. More have been added, and they have been made visible.

Additions

Added eight achievements! Achievements will range in difficulty from Easy, Medium, Hard, and Very Hard, represented by green, blue, purple, and red backgrounds, respectively. They don't do anything at the moment, but in the future, they will unlock cosmetics and may have other gameplay effects.

Added SVAR: Host-Advantage Mitigation. This is enabled by default, and will cause the host to be placed on the team with the fewest players. Since the host has an undeniable advantage due to having zero ping, I feel this is a potential solution. More ways to mitigate host advantage will be investigated in the future.

Added a functional basketball hoop to the lobby, with a score counter.

Added some new props to Dodgemall and the Lobby.

Changes & Fixes

Fixed bug causing Team Knockout to display incorrect scores in the pre-round.

Fixed bug causing players with very old save data to have all of their volume preferences set to 0%.

Redesigned the main menu.

You can no longer knock yourself out in most of the Lobby.

The underside of the second floor in the Lobby is now a designated PvP area.

I hope you enjoy the new achievements! More will be added in the future.

- Arb