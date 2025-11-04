 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20658498 Edited 4 November 2025 – 03:46:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, I plan on adding v7 which adds significantly more content.

  • Removed toasts for adding gold and added it to your gold count instead making the screen less cluttered.
  • Fixed navigation for some enemies going into trees.
  • Fixed being disconnected by the server closing/connection failing not properly removing your multiplayer.
  • Made it so Pajamas granted hit cooldown when blocking damage.
  • Fixed your UI disappearing when you were a client in another person's game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3951232
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3951233
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link