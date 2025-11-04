- Removed toasts for adding gold and added it to your gold count instead making the screen less cluttered.
- Fixed navigation for some enemies going into trees.
- Fixed being disconnected by the server closing/connection failing not properly removing your multiplayer.
- Made it so Pajamas granted hit cooldown when blocking damage.
- Fixed your UI disappearing when you were a client in another person's game.
Myrkwood: Offshoot (v6)
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, I plan on adding v7 which adds significantly more content.
