Wake up sleepy heads, we've just sworn in a new fighter, and he might be our most dangerous yet.

Yes we can...again?

Like Obama, Biden is a practitioner of the Yeswikan fighting style. While his moveset of fireballs, uppercuts, and kicks will certainly be familiar, Biden puts his own spin on his specials with a flashier Biden Kick and farther reaching Biden Punch.

To the Extreme!

Biden's signature technique lies in his ability to enhance his techniques with Extreme Energy. By holding down the Unique button, you'll gain access to EX moves, downright overpowered attacks that force your opponents to stay on their toes.

The Blast

Biden's super is a powerful discharge of energy known as the Biden Blast. Its unique angle makes it tricky to land, but it's also one of the cheapest supers in the game, giving you plenty of chances to land it in a match.

The Empowered Blast

The Biden Blast is unique in that it gets stronger as the match progresses. Every time you land an EX move on your opponent, Biden will gain a point of "Blast Charge." The more charge you have, the larger your next Biden Blast will become.

The Ultimate Blast

At full charge, the Biden Blast becomes so powerful it threatens to destroy America itself. Biden enters a gratuitously long cinematic animation, and annihilates everything on-screen--even the stage!

We're proud of this one.

New Music, New Stages, and Minor Balance

We've updated the stage list and finally added an original track to the character select screen. We'll be replacing the "main battle" theme as soon as we can, but enjoy all the new sights and sounds until then!

We're also nerfing Washington again. We've increased the startup of his blunderbuss and increased the cooldowns on his shotguns. We're hoping these changes will make it a little harder to camp, while maintaining his dominance at long range.

What's Next?

Character seven's artwork is just about finished, but I'm actually going to hold off on working on him while I attempt to add online matchmaking to the game. I say "attempt" because I have no idea if this is going to be possible, but I'm optimistic enough to spend the next few weeks teaching myself Unity Netcode and giving it my best shot.

If you want to keep up to date with the game's development, find remote play opponents, or just hang out, join our discord. The discord gets advanced access to all of the major updates, and assuming I get online off the ground, I'll need all the help I can get to test out matchmaking in the coming weeks.

And that's about it for this update, I hope you guys enjoy it! Thanks again for all your support, and God Bless America.