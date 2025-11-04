 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20658277 Edited 4 November 2025 – 03:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Halloween may be over (and with it the discount), but the apartment doesn’t stop shifting... and neither do we.
Thanks a lot for all the feedback and bug reports, they really help us keep tightening the experience.

Patch notes:

- Revised and improved German translation.

- The game now uses profile names for progression saves, so old progression saves (loop/map state) will no longer work. (Don’t worry: collectibles and diaries are not affected.)

- Restoring a save from some loops could cause the player to fall into the void and unintentionally trigger the secret area. This has been addressed.

- The custom interaction key now correctly works when releasing/dropping items.

- Fixed several interaction objects that were not being removed properly after use.

- Performance improvements, especially in Secret Level 2.

- Adjusted and fixed a few collision issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3445501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link