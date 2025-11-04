Halloween may be over (and with it the discount), but the apartment doesn’t stop shifting... and neither do we.
Thanks a lot for all the feedback and bug reports, they really help us keep tightening the experience.
Patch notes:
- Revised and improved German translation.
- The game now uses profile names for progression saves, so old progression saves (loop/map state) will no longer work. (Don’t worry: collectibles and diaries are not affected.)
- Restoring a save from some loops could cause the player to fall into the void and unintentionally trigger the secret area. This has been addressed.
- The custom interaction key now correctly works when releasing/dropping items.
- Fixed several interaction objects that were not being removed properly after use.
- Performance improvements, especially in Secret Level 2.
- Adjusted and fixed a few collision issues.
Perpetuo 13b
