Good evening, everyone!



I Have some minor-to-major changes for you all!

First and the largest, Object Memory! So previously, if you wanted to keep track of things for a Location, Character, or Item, previously you'd have to tell the AI to put it in one of the fields like description or background history, however, now, each object type has a dedicated space for anything you might want to keep tracked on an individual level. This might be things like experience gained, secret identities, their personal goals and intentions, school schedules, etc. Basically only limited to what your game rules track!



In no particular order, some other minor additions/changes: A continue button to 'continue' the scene without further player input. A button in the music manager to loop the current song. Non-host players should be able to use the game master input if they have the admin permission assigned. Selecting faction in the character/location generator. And various bug fixes.



Anyways, I hope you all enjoy and use this new powerful tool in your campaigns!

Skaldsong 1.4.6:

========

- Added Object Memory to Locations, Characters, and Items. (Think an individual AI Notes scratch pad in every object!)

- Added faction selection to Character/Location generator.

- Added users can use the Game Master input if assigned Admin permissions.

- Added 'Continue' button in the chat box to automatically continue the last returned AI message response.

- Added loop button to music manager to loop the current playing track.

- Adjusted tag handling to future-proof possible capitilization issues.

- Fixed 'Stop TTS' button from disappearing before TTS has finished playing.

- Fixed player assign notifications from being spammed by a connected user.

- Fixed a crash that occured when trying to subscribe to a campaign thru the in-game UI.

- Fixed quest requirement completion status from not reordering with their quest requirements when re-ordering completion requirement order.

- Fixed history field from being unable to scroll all the way (Noticable with longer games).