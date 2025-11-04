Hey fellow frogs! 🐸

This patch addresses soft-lock issues that required playtesters to reload the game. Thank you to everyone who has given us feedback so far, whether it be through our feedback form, the Discord or the Steam Discussion page. The notes so far have already greatly improved this build, and we have lots of things to improve the feel of the final game.

Patch Notes:

Added text to Options menu stating that the menus are a work-in-progress.

Display settings no longer show resolutions larger than your screen size.

Note: Any feedback on what you'd like the Settings menus to include is greatly appreciated.

UI now correctly shows your collected currencies (Coins, Lost Keys, and Spirit Shards) when reloading the game.

When switching to Lumi she now corrects her starting position so that she isn't stuck inside objects/terrain.,

Fixed soft-lock on first Gear Contraption challenge.

Fixed issue when the camera starts in the wrong room after respawning.

Fixed issue with camera priorities, causing the wrong room to be focused.

Note: We have made some potential fixes, but as we can't personally test them we are relying on the community to let us know if this patch fixes them. Please let us know if you still experience any camera issues through our Feedback form, Discord or Steam Discussion page.

If you have any issues or feedback for this build, don't hesitate to let us know in our Discord community: https://discord.com/invite/vuY4thycPK