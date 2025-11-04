Hi everyone!

We've just pushed a new patch focused on fixing some crashes, soft locks, and achievements. Here's the full change log:



- Removed corrupted data in our quest system that was causing major crashes on save and load during the final mission.

- Fixed player sometimes respawning in the wrong place after load during the final mission.

- Fixed some achievements not registering correctly in saves that have already completed the achievements requirements.

- Conversely, fixed some achievements being granted on load for players that haven't completed the requirements.

- Fixed a situation where you could get stuck falling forever in the bushfire.

- Fixed a rare bug that prevented the player entering Bellport. (If you're stuck here, just go to the spot marked on the map outside Bellport and it should continue correctly.)

- Patched a hole in the edge of the wasteland invisible walls that let players skip straight to the final mission and broke their saves. (Sorry speed-runners! We still love you!)

- Prevented previously completed tasks sometimes being added back to the player journal

- Fixed input settings not displaying correctly when opening the page, giving the appearance that the input settings were not being saved.

- Added an arrow to the player icon on the map to help with orientation.

- Added the ability to zoom the map in and out with the mouse wheel (We're still working on gamepad controls, full map overhaul coming next!)



As always, if any of these issues are still occuring for you after updating, please let us know!



Many thanks,

Riley