4 November 2025 Build 20658156 Edited 4 November 2025 – 03:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Version to 1.1.6

* Fixed pop at end of the 9mm reload sfx

* Fixed 1st Floor West building map not marking a save mirror location correctly

* Added more graphics bootup diagnostics to better assist in resolving crash issues

Changed files in this update

