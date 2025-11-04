* Version to 1.1.6
* Fixed pop at end of the 9mm reload sfx
* Fixed 1st Floor West building map not marking a save mirror location correctly
* Added more graphics bootup diagnostics to better assist in resolving crash issues
Changed files in this update