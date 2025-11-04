 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20658083 Edited 4 November 2025 – 03:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. After having a baby, continuing to submit quests will grant some monetary rewards and increase the collection level of this item. Previously, it only increased the collection level without providing money.

  2. When baking bread and brewing alcohol, a progress indicator will display how much time is left for the current product to be completed.

  3. Adjusted some mechanics of the chicken coop. Upgrading farming tools will now affect the egg-laying speed of the chicken coop. With four hens, the highest-level farming tools can increase egg production efficiency by 200%. The quality and rarity of hens and roosters still do not affect this metric (Selecting chickens in the coop is a bit troublesome, let's simplify it...).

  4. Some other minor bugs.

