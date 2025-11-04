We've put together a simple inventory system in order to track which objects each character is holding onto! It'll keep track between mind swaps and you'll be able to see it next to your pager. You can hold up to three items at once per character you control. You can drop items wherever you're standing at any time and pick them up with a different character. This should help you as you explore and navigate the facility and allows for a bit more creativity in accomplishing various tasks.

We've also prepared a save system that will allow you to put the game away and come back later. Not exactly revolutionary, I know. But it'll be nice be able to pick up where you left off! Still a roguelite too. No save spamming. Only one save file allowed.