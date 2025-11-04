STOCKWAVE ONLINE has just released! You can get the game on Steam now for a retail price of $2.99. The game is also on a 40% discount for $1.79.



v1.0.4 - Full Game Release



What's New?



Team Gamemodes -

Every gamemode in STOCKWAVE ONLINE can now be played in teams! Now you can join with your rivals to take down your competition. Up to 4 teams can fight on the trading floor at a time, a new bloodbath of strategy.



Resistance Items -

The new Banana item can be found commonly across the world. You can extract it's rich potassium and strengthen your bones, reducing your damage intake. If you want something a little stronger, you can craft the new Steroids. These work in the same way, but better.



Slippery Floors -

If you do end up munching on a few bananas, you might find that their skins could be used as weapons. Plant a banana peel on the floor for your enemies to slip and slide across the establishment, being a great way to escape and trap your rivals in the heat of battle.



Steam Achievements -

41 Steam Achievements have been added to the game for a new way to complete the game. More will be added with time, but these are the first to be released!



VIP Case -

A new case of suits and hats has been added. $200,000 cost for 10 new cosmetics! The military case also has a new suit and hat added as well.



New Music -

| OST 22 - It Takes You Away |

| OST 23 - Buyback Campaign |

| OST 24 - Bottom Barrel Bargains |

Have all been added to the official soundtrack. (Which can now be purchased on steam as well)!







Changes:

The decoy item now launches confetti when punched, avoid confusion of the game desyncing.

Pistol fire-rate has been reduced.

Turret lock distance has been increased.

Voice chat stability has been improved.

The Official and Community servers now have lightweight DDOS protection.

Code has been updated to be more performant on lower end hardware.





Fixes:

The game no longer has a chance to crash the first time opening a computer.

The save/load icon now no longer clips into itself.

Game settings are now stored individually based on gamemode.

Steam rich presence is now more accurate about lobby information.

Pasting text from the clipboard no longer double pastes on certain text inputs.

The taskbar icon now always appears for all users.

& Many More too obsolete to list.





Thank you for sticking with PLEB, see you on the trading floor!