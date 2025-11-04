Minigunner Build 0.8.9.7 Patch Notes

General

Minigunner

Commando

After 8+ months in the making, we're super excited to finally ship this giant update! It brings sweeping improvements to just about every screen in the game! We'll go into greater detail down below, but at a high level, we've made many changes to improve the experience of interacting with menus like the shop, character select, TAB screen, and more! Not only are they easier and more intuitive to view, but small details like navigating between buttons and special animations for various actions (like buying something in the shop) culminate to form a buttery smooth experience that we hope you'll love as much as we do!We also have various gameplay tweaks and improvements, including an eye-catching new general common item! (And possibly also a very squeaky one too!)Changes with the '📡 ' icon in front of them are changes or additions suggested by the community!-Implemented a TON of new sound effects for various items, actions, and level objects-Added new screen effect for taking teleporters-Improved player hurt and player healed visuals-Added a new secret area...-All explosions now leave behind blast marks, with larger explosions leaving behind larger areas of scorched earth!-Updated ALL buttons in the game to have improved visuals and functionality. They are now more robust with both mouse & keyboard and game controllers when being hovered or clicked on-Took out the trash, scrubbed the hallways, and cleaned the toilets-Wait, we didn't do that??? Maybe it was someone else?-📡 Added footstep sounds! They will adapt to whatever material you're walking on and get faster with your movement speed!Knockback from main projectile increased by 500%This ability now dealsto bosses!

-Suppressive Fire

Stun on hit duration increased 0.5s -> 1.5s





Main Menu

Character Select

The Shop

-Added new Main Menu background art!-Added intro animation for opening the game-Main Menu background art will now change depending on selected difficulty-Added a new button for the upcoming logbook! (not functional.. yet!)-Completely overhauled Character Select user interface-Instead of showing walls of text, you can now hover over various elements to show a tooltip with more info about them-Added achievement progress tracking for each mercenary, with neat unlock animations as your complete them!-Added new Character Select background art!-Character Select background art will now change depending on selected difficulty-Completely overhauled Difficulty Select user interface

-Holo projectors will now turn off after the item they are holding is bought



-Buying items will now play a proper animation and leave a "SOLD" card in their place





-Added a special flair for acquiring a legendary item ✨



-Added a special animation sequence for using the shop's random item option (with additional special effects if you roll a rare or a legendary!)









Combat UI

-📡 Added ability recharge flashes to your ability and combat roll, making it easier to tell when they come off cooldown without needing to look directly at them

-Damage numbers have been adjusted so that they properly get bumped up in size for different damage values, and can now get really big for huge hits!



-Bosses will now emit an "Enraged!" text upon becoming enraged, and their health bar has a new animation while enraged



-📡 You can now hover over status effect icons to get a tooltip with info about that effect!





-Your health capsules will now tremble in fear when you're at critical health (with no armor)





T.A.B. Screen

Transaction Stations

Game Over Screen

Setting and Pause Menus

Enemies

Bosses

Sentries & Drones

Items

New General Items

Healthy enemies take increased damage from all sources

Increase pick-up attraction radius [enemies also have a small chance to drop a shep]

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the stacked deck could be triggered by dynamite explosions

Fixed Pocket Hyper Engine improperly stacking over the course of a game session

Fixed an issue where an interaction between the briefcase and Uncommon Denominator could cause the Uncommon Denominator discount to persist after trading or scrapping the Uncommon Denominator.

Fixed an issue where the Experimental Microrockets would sometimes perform a wide turn when their homing behavior activated

Fixed issue where engineer armor gain icons would be active/inactive at incorrect times (references were flip flopped)

Fixed issue where Voltage Regulator aura SFX would continue if restarting the game while the aura was active.

Fixed issue where purchasing a sentry or drone affected by the Helpful Transmitter would still charge the player full price

Fixed error when scrapping or trading the Experimental Micro Rockets This issue may have extended to other sentry/drone items but all occurrences are now resolved

Fixed issue where the E-40 Prototype Rounds were only firing from one of a sentry’s barrels (if it had more than one)

Fixed an issue where the Trusty Sidearm could get stuck and stop working

Fixed an issue where the Supply Signal's duration meter was not showing after your first transformation each scene

Fixed an issue where Forge Hammer upgrade costs were not properly updating

Fixed an issue where the Core Crystals' orbs could get stuck in their ‘target locked’ fast-spin state

Fixed issue with Adrenaline Booster stack scaling