Minigunner Build 0.8.9.7 Patch NotesAfter 8+ months in the making, we're super excited to finally ship this giant update! It brings sweeping improvements to just about every screen in the game! We'll go into greater detail down below, but at a high level, we've made many changes to improve the experience of interacting with menus like the shop, character select, TAB screen, and more! Not only are they easier and more intuitive to view, but small details like navigating between buttons and special animations for various actions (like buying something in the shop) culminate to form a buttery smooth experience that we hope you'll love as much as we do!
We also have various gameplay tweaks and improvements, including an eye-catching new general common item! (And possibly also a very squeaky one too!)
Changes with the '📡 ' icon in front of them are changes or additions suggested by the community!
General-Implemented a TON of new sound effects for various items, actions, and level objects
-Added new screen effect for taking teleporters
-Improved player hurt and player healed visuals
-Added a new secret area...
-All explosions now leave behind blast marks, with larger explosions leaving behind larger areas of scorched earth!
-Updated ALL buttons in the game to have improved visuals and functionality. They are now more robust with both mouse & keyboard and game controllers when being hovered or clicked on
-📡 Added footstep sounds! They will adapt to whatever material you're walking on and get faster with your movement speed!
Minigunner-Powershot
Knockback from main projectile increased by 500%
This ability now deals double damage to bosses!
These buffs add some more *power* to the Minigunner's Powershot when it hits and doesn't kill an enemy, making it more useful and versatile in those situations.
Commando
-Suppressive Fire
Stun on hit duration increased 0.5s -> 1.5s
Main Menu-Added new Main Menu background art!
-Added intro animation for opening the game
-Main Menu background art will now change depending on selected difficulty
-Added a new button for the upcoming logbook! (not functional.. yet!)
Character Select-Completely overhauled Character Select user interface
-Instead of showing walls of text, you can now hover over various elements to show a tooltip with more info about them
-Added achievement progress tracking for each mercenary, with neat unlock animations as your complete them!
-Added new Character Select background art!
-Character Select background art will now change depending on selected difficulty
-Completely overhauled Difficulty Select user interface
The Shop
-Holo projectors will now turn off after the item they are holding is bought
-Buying items will now play a proper animation and leave a "SOLD" card in their place
-Added a special flair for acquiring a legendary item ✨
-Added a special animation sequence for using the shop's random item option (with additional special effects if you roll a rare or a legendary!)
Combat UI-📡 Added ability recharge flashes to your ability and combat roll, making it easier to tell when they come off cooldown without needing to look directly at them
-Damage numbers have been adjusted so that they properly get bumped up in size for different damage values, and can now get really big for huge hits!
-Bosses will now emit an "Enraged!" text upon becoming enraged, and their health bar has a new animation while enraged
-📡 You can now hover over status effect icons to get a tooltip with info about that effect!
-Your health capsules will now tremble in fear when you're at critical health (with no armor)
-Added new particles over your health capsules while you have a healboost cream ready
-Added new setting that allows you to consolidate your damage numbers, so dealing a lot of different damage instances in a short time can now be added together into a big number.
T.A.B. Screen-TAB screen now has a neat blur effect in the background
-TAB screen now plays an intro animation when you open it
-📡 Your status effect icons now also show on your TAB screen map, hover over them to get tooltips on what they do!
-📡 You can now hover over various elements on the TAB screen map to gain more info about them!
-📡 Added support for controllers to navigate between TAB categories with bumper buttons
-📡 You can now hover over your different weapons/ abilities on the TAB stats screen to show tooltips about their key-binding and effects
-📡 Added descriptions for each sentry targeting mode on TAB equipment screen
Transaction Stations-📡 You can now stand next to a locked keycard door to peer into the room and get info about the transaction stations inside!
-📡 You can also hover over the room icons on the TAB map screen to learn more about each room type
-Added special new animation for opening the Maximum Security Safe!
Game Over Screen-Added a new animation of game over screen appearing and tallying up your points
-New game over background visuals for when you die and when reactor is destroyed
-Added a kill icon for the freight train
-Added a new button for the upcoming online leaderboards! (not functional.. yet!)
-Added animation for unlocking a new item
-Added animation for unlocking a new mercenary
-Fixed tutorial game over screen not showing any stats
Setting and Pause Menus-Pause menu now has a blur effect in the background
-Added a new button for the upcoming logbook! (not functional.. yet!)
-Various minor improvements to menus
Enemies-Updated the look of ALL enemy attacks to look more readable and polished
What a glow up!
-Slicers, Beamers, Heavy Slicers, and Swarmers can finally now have their attacks empowered by the corrupter's death aura.
-All melee enemies are now locked in the direction they are facing when they charge an attack
-All melee attacks have an improved indicator of their range and shape, telegraphing them better
-Minor Visual improvements to enemy death splats
Bosses-The Frostblaster
Attack 2 will fire slower and show a longer warning before the attack goes off
Attack 2 will now have a longer cooldown before moving to attack 3
Attack 2's final blast is thicker and will be empowered while enraged
Attack 4 icicle projectiles now have a path indication preview that show how they will travel
The Ice Pillars that are in the arena before the fight, now start in a damaged state
Here are the major pain points we've identified (and tried to fix!) with the Frostblaster's boss fight:
-Attack 2 was too fast, overwhelming the player almost right away
-Attack 2 had very little meaningful difference between the base and enraged versions
-Attack 3 started almost immediately after attack 2 finished, leading to very little time to react
-Attack 4 could be overwhelming when the icicle projectiles are flying towards you from offscreen, you could easily lose track of where and how many there are
We've playtested this updated boss fight extensively and are really happy with how the changes have felt. Try them out and let us know what you think!
-The Abyssal Warden
Fixed various unintended visual issues and bugs
Sentries & DronesScrap Recovery Drone 🧲
Price reduced: ⚙️30 scrap -> ⚙️15 scrap
Scrap recovery chance increased: 33% -> 50%
We're very pleased with the performance of all our new sentry and drone companions... with the exception of this lil guy. More often than not, these drones would not be able to pay for themselves even after many waves of scrap recovering action. These buffs should move them into a much better spot!
Flamethrower Drone 🔥
Flames per attack increased 12 -> 16
With the long cooldown between attacks, we felt flamethrower drones could use the extra heat in their flame bursts.
Items-Piercing Starfruit ⭐
Damage per projectile increased 40 -> 60
Projectiles now deal knockback to enemies hit
Projectile hitbox size increased (to better match visual size)
-Added Barrel ✚
Bonus Powershot damage increased +80% -> +100%
Bonus Powershot burst projectiles increased 4 -> 5
-Runic Cannonball 💣
Bonus Powershot damage increased +80% -> +100%
Bonus Powershot burst projectiles increased 4 -> 5
-Gilded Anvil (Minigunner) ⚜️
Bonus Powershot damage increased +80% -> +100%
Bonus Powershot burst projectiles increased 4 -> 5
-Flame Ring 💍
OLD: Spawn a flame wave upon reaching max heat, with subsequent waves spawning after a fixed 1 second cooldown
NEW: Spawn a flame wave upon reaching max heat, with subsequent waves spawning after every 6 minigun shots you fire
(This means that more firerate = more flame waves!)
Flame wave range increased by +10%
Flame wave damage increased +25 -> +30
-Laser Pickaxe ⛏️
Damage increased +100 -> +125
Item cooldown reduced 4s -> 3s
NEW: The pickaxe swing now deals double damage to enemy under 50% HP!
-Frosty Bullets ❄️
This item has been renamed to Frosty Snowglobe!
This item has a new item sprite!
Additionally, we also have updated item sprites for Purified Moongem, Corrupted Moongem, and Blazing Bullets!
New General Items[p](spoilered for your protection)
Common Tier
-Magnifying Glass 🔎
Healthy enemies take increased damage from all sources
Unlocked by default!
-Shep the Sheep 🐑
Increase pick-up attraction radius [enemies also have a small chance to drop a shep]
UNLOCKED WITH NEW ACHIEVEMENT: The Goodest Boy
Find the lost Shep.
These bugs have been squashed!
Fixed an issue where the stacked deck could be triggered by dynamite explosions
Fixed Pocket Hyper Engine improperly stacking over the course of a game session
Fixed an issue where an interaction between the briefcase and Uncommon Denominator could cause the Uncommon Denominator discount to persist after trading or scrapping the Uncommon Denominator.
Fixed an issue where the Experimental Microrockets would sometimes perform a wide turn when their homing behavior activated
Fixed issue where engineer armor gain icons would be active/inactive at incorrect times (references were flip flopped)
Fixed issue where Voltage Regulator aura SFX would continue if restarting the game while the aura was active.
Fixed issue where purchasing a sentry or drone affected by the Helpful Transmitter would still charge the player full price
Fixed error when scrapping or trading the Experimental Micro Rockets
This issue may have extended to other sentry/drone items but all occurrences are now resolved
Fixed issue where the E-40 Prototype Rounds were only firing from one of a sentry’s barrels (if it had more than one)
Fixed an issue where the Trusty Sidearm could get stuck and stop working
Fixed an issue where the Supply Signal's duration meter was not showing after your first transformation each scene
Fixed an issue where Forge Hammer upgrade costs were not properly updating
Fixed an issue where the Core Crystals' orbs could get stuck in their ‘target locked’ fast-spin state
Fixed issue with Adrenaline Booster stack scaling
