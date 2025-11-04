 Skip to content
4 November 2025
NoSlack Pets: Lo-Fi Paws — Now Live on Steam!

We’re live! NoSlack Pets: Lo-Fi Paws launched at Nov 3, 18:00 PST (Nov 4, 02:00 UTC).


It’s a desktop-friendly cat companion that won’t get in your way—but will genuinely help you reach your goals.

Launch & Discount

  • Launch discount: -15%, ends Nov 15, 18:00 PST (Nov 16, 02:00 UTC).

  • Pricing: final price is shown on your Steam store page (regional pricing applies).

What’s in the Full Release

  • Decor & collection: unlock 600+ decorations (cat, cat-house, and cat desk) and 350+ headgears.

  • Drops & crafting: Epic-tier drops enabled, with higher-tier crafting.

  • Music & white noise: 51 lofi/classical/light tracks + 36 curated white-noise sounds.

  • Core features: custom Pomodoro settings and a more complete wallpaper mode.

  • Achievements & leaderboards: 77 in-game achievements plus leaderboards for white noise, crafting, and the gallery.

Demo Plan

  • The Demo’s Halloween update is live.

  • The Demo will be fully retired on Nov 15, 18:00 PST (Nov 16, 02:00 UTC)—aligned with the discount end.

  • Before retirement, claim limited items via Meow Codes: [Demo], [noslackpet], [strawberrycat].

Data Inheritance

  • ✅ Inheritable: items from Meow Codes (e.g., strawberrycat). If they don’t auto-grant on first launch, re-enter the code in Meow Code or refresh after Steam sync.

  • 🔁 Account-level data carries over: coins balance, non-headgear purchases made with coins, room décor, in-game achievement progress, and settings.

  • ❌ Not inheritable: Playtest/Demo headgear (drops & crafted). Steam Inventory is AppID-isolated; cross-app transfers aren’t supported and we aim to keep progression fair.

Stability & Support

We’ll run rolling hotfixes for the first 48 hours, prioritizing stability (crashes, resolution, multi-monitor).
Thank you for your support—bring Miino home and enjoy calm focus, cozy breaks, and a gentler desk.

👉 Play now / Follow / Join the community

