NoSlack Pets: Lo-Fi Paws — Now Live on Steam!
We’re live! NoSlack Pets: Lo-Fi Paws launched at Nov 3, 18:00 PST (Nov 4, 02:00 UTC).
It’s a desktop-friendly cat companion that won’t get in your way—but will genuinely help you reach your goals.
Launch & Discount
Launch discount: -15%, ends Nov 15, 18:00 PST (Nov 16, 02:00 UTC).
Pricing: final price is shown on your Steam store page (regional pricing applies).
What’s in the Full Release
Decor & collection: unlock 600+ decorations (cat, cat-house, and cat desk) and 350+ headgears.
Drops & crafting: Epic-tier drops enabled, with higher-tier crafting.
Music & white noise: 51 lofi/classical/light tracks + 36 curated white-noise sounds.
Core features: custom Pomodoro settings and a more complete wallpaper mode.
Achievements & leaderboards: 77 in-game achievements plus leaderboards for white noise, crafting, and the gallery.
Demo Plan
The Demo’s Halloween update is live.
The Demo will be fully retired on Nov 15, 18:00 PST (Nov 16, 02:00 UTC)—aligned with the discount end.
Before retirement, claim limited items via Meow Codes: [Demo], [noslackpet], [strawberrycat].
Data Inheritance
✅ Inheritable: items from Meow Codes (e.g., strawberrycat). If they don’t auto-grant on first launch, re-enter the code in Meow Code or refresh after Steam sync.
🔁 Account-level data carries over: coins balance, non-headgear purchases made with coins, room décor, in-game achievement progress, and settings.
❌ Not inheritable: Playtest/Demo headgear (drops & crafted). Steam Inventory is AppID-isolated; cross-app transfers aren’t supported and we aim to keep progression fair.
Stability & Support
We’ll run rolling hotfixes for the first 48 hours, prioritizing stability (crashes, resolution, multi-monitor).
Thank you for your support—bring Miino home and enjoy calm focus, cozy breaks, and a gentler desk.
👉 Play now / Follow / Join the community
Changed files in this update