Additions:

Unique Character: Fighter - Fighter is the default player character, using Primary weapons as the flagship theme, equipped with the Death Blossom Ability, and starting combat with Spray as the signature weapon.

Unique Character: Chemist - Chemist uses Burst weapons as the flagship theme, equipped with the Jetstream ability, and starting combat with Needle as the signature weapon.

Unique Character: Vampire - Vampire uses Sustain weapons as the flagship theme, equipped with the Scattershot ability, and starting combat with Leech as the signature weapon.

Unique Character: Mage - Mage uses Summon weapons as the flagship theme, equipped with the Repel ability, and starting combat with Sphere as the signature weapon.

Unique Character: Assassin - Assassin uses Bleed weapons as the flagship theme, equipped with the Blink ability, and starting combat with Drone as the signature weapon.

Unique Character: Cyborg - Cyborg uses Laser weapons as the flagship theme, equipped with the Blitzkrieg ability, and starting combat with Beam as the signature weapon.

Step-By-Step Tutorial - There is now a fully implemented tutorial as the first mission, focused on explaining the gameplay loop, and the hotkeys to use for specific actions.

Custom Particle Effects - Explosions, Shaders, Confetti, and more! Heavy weapons cause enemies to scatter their remains in the direction of impact.

SFX - Enemies, the Player, the Environment, and Weapons all have unique SFX implemented to improve the feel of Astrolite.

Hitmarkers - Enemies will now flash white briefly when hit by any weapon.

Primary Weapon: Spray - Spray is a 3 projectile spread weapon.

Primary Weapon: Bomb - Bomb is a timed explosive, that releases shrapnel on detonation.

Primary Weapon: Scatter - Scatter is a rapid-fire spread of carnage.

Primary Weapon: Cannon - Cannon is a piercing slug.

Primary Weapon: Flare - Flare prioritizes enemy bullets, nullifying them.

Burst Weapon: Needle - Needle locks onto the closest target to your cursor, exploding when enough shards are embedded.

Summon Weapon: Sphere - Sphere floats towards your cursor, releasing spiraling bullets.

Summon Weapon: Drone - Drone locks onto the highest quality enemy, shooting an onslaught of bullets towards them.

Laser Weapon: Beam - Beam releases infinitely piercing devastation to any enemies within its radius.

World Guardian: Hades - Hades is the guardian of Pluto, and is a two stage boss fight involving bullet hell mechanics, and is meant to be the introduction to the World Guardian Mechanic.

World Guardian: Poseidon - Poseidon is the guardian of Neptune, and is a two stage boss fight involving summons, water themes, tridents, and the Dash enemy.

Reworks:

Overall Gameplay - Your character now aims to conquer the solar system, going through each planet destroying anything in sight until the World Guardian is summoned, defeating the Guardian will result in conquering the planet. Try to reach the Sun and defeat Helios, or die trying.

Enemy Events - Enemies now come via. events that are randomly selected every 15 seconds. The type of events depend on Threat Severity, which is determined by:

1. Length of time spent fighting in a planet.

2. Planet type, more difficult the closer to the Sun.

Mini-Bosses - Bosses still exist within the game, but are now stored within events. Bosses can be seen as early as Neptune.

Level Ups - Levelling up will provide randomized weapons or passives to select, each having 6 levels max per specific upgrade.

Weapons - Weapons can be selected up via. level up rewards until 5 are equipped. (4 + signature weapon) Weapons have 6 levels each, and gain powers like projectiles, rate, damage, size and more.

Passives - Passives can be selected via. level up rewards until 5 are equipped. Passives have 6 levels each, and their power increases linearly per level.

WASD Movement - WASD is now smoothed to match Controller movement, using linear interpolation. Both control schemes will now feel nearly identical, bridging any potential gameplay differences between the two schemes.

Mouse Movement Removal - Mouse Movement has been effectively removed from Astrolite, it was far too unique and challenging for new players to adjust to, and hurt the continuity of the game.

Elements - For the time being, elements have been removed and will be reintroduced at a later time once balancing has been completed for the current changes.

Challenges - For the time being, challenges have been removed and MAY be reintroduced at a later time.

Achievements - New achievements have been implemented, focusing more on completion and challenge than raw stats.

Fixes:

Unique Bug Report System - Bugs and Crashes are now auto-reported via. Sentry, crashes also now have a unique message attached, that ought to make you laugh... although if I did my job right, you should never be seeing that.

Various Gameplay Fixes - More fixes done than can be listed. QoL should be noticeably better,