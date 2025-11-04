Reworked most of the UI. This should support controller navigation much better than before.

Main menu has been changed. (This will receive some more changes in future)

Added a archives tab to the pause menu. This replaces the old tutorial listing, but also adds new categories. Some of these can be unlocked through gameplay or dialogue, and some entries may have additional sections to be unlocked later.

Added a new bath section to the hub. Some dialogue events will show up here, so check back every once in a while.

Adjusted character models.

Added a new bathing outfit.

In celebration of Ancient Costume Game Festival, a new Chinese-inspired outfit has been added.

Reworked some story elements.

Reworked some cutscenes.

Added a new onsen area to the hub, this is also where you can change your outfits.