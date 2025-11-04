 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20657475 Edited 4 November 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused pink artifacts at certain camera angles.
  • Added 100% gamepad support.
  • Version synchronized with the Xbox launch.
  • Added the option to invert the camera's Y-axis.
  • The configuration menu has been redesigned to simplify graphical options.


