- Fixed a bug that caused pink artifacts at certain camera angles.
- Added 100% gamepad support.
- Version synchronized with the Xbox launch.
- Added the option to invert the camera's Y-axis.
- The configuration menu has been redesigned to simplify graphical options.
Patch notes 1.6.2
