4 November 2025 Build 20657453 Edited 4 November 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a new key setting allowing simultaneous presses of the main shot and sub weapon keys with button 1.

X-BOX Controller: X button
Switch Pro Controller: Y button
PlayStation 4 Controller: Square button
Keyboard: / key

These are treated as simultaneous presses.

However,
for Charge Beam (5) and Gatling Gun (6), since the main weapon and sub weapon conflict,
they are not treated as simultaneous presses with this multi-key function.

Changed files in this update

