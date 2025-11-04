Added a new key setting allowing simultaneous presses of the main shot and sub weapon keys with button 1.



X-BOX Controller: X button

Switch Pro Controller: Y button

PlayStation 4 Controller: Square button

Keyboard: / key



These are treated as simultaneous presses.



However,

for Charge Beam (5) and Gatling Gun (6), since the main weapon and sub weapon conflict,

they are not treated as simultaneous presses with this multi-key function.