Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the money on the match summary screen wouldn’t increment properly.
Fixed a bug where switching characters didn’t fully swap all clothing, causing arms to disappear and the character to look out of place.
Fixed a bug where the screen would go black in the lobby when another player joined.
Changes
Removed the sound effect coming from the lights near each tent.
Balancing
Adjusted ghost aggression on Average difficulty.
Reduced item prices in the store.
