4 November 2025 Build 20657255 Edited 4 November 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the money on the match summary screen wouldn’t increment properly.

  • Fixed a bug where switching characters didn’t fully swap all clothing, causing arms to disappear and the character to look out of place.

  • Fixed a bug where the screen would go black in the lobby when another player joined.

Changes

  • Removed the sound effect coming from the lights near each tent.

Balancing

  • Adjusted ghost aggression on Average difficulty.

  • Reduced item prices in the store.

