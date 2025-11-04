- Hovering over a blue thing will now cause all connected markers to flash.
PC Version:
- Fixed an issue where clicking on certain areas outside the main view would trigger a theme change or input toggle.
- Fixed an issue where the initial theme selection at the very beginning was not saved.
- Slight adjustments to the colour of the highlighters and markers in the sketchbook theme.
GB Version:
- Fixed a visual issue where overmarked (pink) targets would not fade in/out correctly on color systems.
Changed files in this update