4 November 2025 Build 20657174 Edited 4 November 2025 – 01:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
GB & PC Version:
  • Hovering over a blue thing will now cause all connected markers to flash.

PC Version:
  • Fixed an issue where clicking on certain areas outside the main view would trigger a theme change or input toggle.
  • Fixed an issue where the initial theme selection at the very beginning was not saved.
  • Slight adjustments to the colour of the highlighters and markers in the sketchbook theme.

GB Version:
  • Fixed a visual issue where overmarked (pink) targets would not fade in/out correctly on color systems.

