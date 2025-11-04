Hey everyone! Hope you had good weekend.

New update is here with some improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes.

Main Changes

-New Radial Menu (Default Q key) — pressing it now opens a quick radial menu instead of just cycling through weapons. You can switch between Equipment and Consumables, making it much easier to quickly heal, eat, or pick the right weapon in combat.

-Scientist #4 quest updated — now the quest marker points to the portal instead of directly to the Arctic Military Base (to avoid confusion).

-Car engine sound improved — it’s still a work in progress, but should sound a bit better for now. I plan to replace it later with a more dynamic system (with gear shifts and more variety).

-“Store All” in storage now skips weapons — no more accidentally storing your guns!

-Fixed Story Notes Challenge and Steam Achievement not triggering correctly.

-Default vehicle storage increased — now 80 slots by default, and 100 with the storage upgrade.

-Water Storages are now refillable! They slowly refill a bit after each rain (not fully, but it helps).

-Hunger re-balance — your character now survives a bit longer without food, so you can focus more on exploration instead of constant eating.

-Day cycle slightly slowed down — days last longer.



Smaller Fixes & Improvements

-Fixed several floating objects above ground.

-Fixed inaccessible garden soil inside barns.

-Fixed a few collision and localization issues.

-Fixed infinite UI toggle bug (Inventory, Map, Journal) that happened when holding keys.

-Improved resolution settings when using 4K monitors.

-After cleaning/renovating house areas, drinking a water bottle now correctly gives back an empty bottle.

-Fixed repairing ladders, lab panels, etc. — now crafting resources are actually consumed (no more free repairs).



-Improved vehicle paint color loading — your paint and skin now load properly after reloading the game (no need to reapply in the shop).

-Mushrooms and Grilled Mushrooms now display the correct hunger restoration percentage in their descriptions.

-Sleeping Tent is now properly called “Sleeping Tent” in the world, not “Bed.”



I’m continuing work on more improvements, bigger content updates coming soon.

Thanks again for being part of this journey — your support and feedback keep this project alive and moving forward every day.