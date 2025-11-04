First of all, thanks for everyone for turning up on launch day! And thanks for using F3 to report issues. Our small team is going over the many reports we have received, and we have prepped our first small patch:
Changelog 0.68.1
Fixed: some key bindings were not restoring after restarting the game
Fixed: rebinding some keys would freeze the camera controls
Fixed: halflings getting stuck when setting down side dishes at the shelf
Fixed: exception when bulletin board is broken
Fixed: Witching Hour story effects were not targeting correct staff members
Fixed: Holiday-like Savings story had some invalid targets
Fixed: decorations were sometimes breaking when being deleted
Fixed: loading screen edge fade could be applied incorrectly the first time you see it
We are still frantically scanning through issues and will be our best to address them.
Thanks so much for being patient in case you are experiencing issues.
Update 0.68.1
