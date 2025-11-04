First of all, thanks for everyone for turning up on launch day! And thanks for using F3 to report issues. Our small team is going over the many reports we have received, and we have prepped our first small patch:



Changelog 0.68.1

Fixed: some key bindings were not restoring after restarting the game

Fixed: rebinding some keys would freeze the camera controls

Fixed: halflings getting stuck when setting down side dishes at the shelf

Fixed: exception when bulletin board is broken

Fixed: Witching Hour story effects were not targeting correct staff members

Fixed: Holiday-like Savings story had some invalid targets

Fixed: decorations were sometimes breaking when being deleted

Fixed: loading screen edge fade could be applied incorrectly the first time you see it



--

We are still frantically scanning through issues and will be our best to address them.

Thanks so much for being patient in case you are experiencing issues.