Hey Galactic Survivalists!

We have an update for the v1.14 experimental branch with some more changes & fixes that are ready.



Here's how you can participate:

1. Open STEAM

2. Right-click on your game

3. Select Properties and open the ‘Betas’ tab.

4. Select ‘Experimental’ from the dropdown menu in the top right corner

5. Let the game update



IMPORTANT: Please ALWAYS start the experimental version with a fresh save game! This is the only way to ensure that you get all the features and content and protect your existing game progress from any changes or problems or setbacks that may occur during the experimental phase!



Where to report bugs?

Problems with POI's and missions email here:

mission@empyriongame.com

Bug reporting:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.34/

Anything related to gameplay feedback and ideas:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/experimental-features-discussion.35/

We look forward to your feedback!

Changelog: v1.14 B4896 2025-10-23

Changes:

- Added Talon Credibility Token for completing Terminal Nexus Mission 3 as a reward. (Note: You can restory your reputation by finding a GIN Console, eg in a Trading Station, and contact an Ambassador!)

- Traders: Config: reduced BUY price of traders for all items by 50%, except specialized traders (that either only SELL or BUY). Reduced item stock for Sell/BUY for some weapons and tools.

- Traders: Config: Added documentation

- Upd Changed faction of Talonar Extractor station to avoid unintentional player reputation drop in battle

- Upd Nemoris Control Station: better indication for main entrance

- Upd Talonar Capital: increased the amount of enemies

- Upd Terminal Nexus: Updated some PDA messages and Dialogues

- Add Added OPV Legacy T1,T2,T3 Phages to Legacy Asteroid Fields and Homeworld Orbit (contains random loot with components for CPU Extenders; does not explode when core is destroyed; Check if loot is too low or too generous)(thx to ravien)

- upd Terminal Nexus: Improved Talonar Scout vessel (added more power generator, reduced CPU load)

- upd Terminal Nexus: Significantly increased anti-hull/device bonus of Talonar Scout vessel fixed guns.

- Upd Various POI and Playfield updates related to Main Story Missions

- Added DEBUG HELP chapter to PDA for better maintenance and bugfixing via mission@empyriongame.com

Fixes:

- 01512 & 01500: Delay+XOR signal causing attached device to get stuck enabled

- 01086: Drones spawned from neutral PDA-spawned OPV attack player

- 01524: Block shape window GUI can glitch when choosing another page

- 01053: PDA IgnoreOtherTarget does not work for OPV

- 01667: When in control of a turret & zoomed in the movement is not smooth

- Fixed TerminalNexus Mission 3 did not complete: Missing parameter when talking to Tharkan after leaving the Cerebrator.

- Omicron setup to deny vessels from landing on the planet was