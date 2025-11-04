- Added a new achievement

- Updated br portuguese translations

- Changed Yrjö's sauna whisk to look more like trash

- CTRL+E can now be pressed to exit pc

- Testing a fix on computer mouse not being movable for some players

- Fixed Lorem Ipsum being the wrong %

- Fixed turbo quest being incomplete in saves where it was completed before the update

- Fixed issues with beercase bottle addition/taking

- Fixed Yrjö staying angry at the player indefinitely when he shouldn't

- Fixed Yrjö not seeing player if player has backpack equipped

- Fixed getting stuck on pc if it turns off from electricity loss while in use

- Fixed sauna oven sounds not working correctly

- Fixed some chairs and benches causing characters to exit to the wrong position

- Fixed 10mm unable to be taken from generator

- Fixed backpack blocking lighter etc use

- Fixed binoculars not working with glasses

- Fixed fluids in coffee pan not showing properly

- Fixed Pekka having no legs when defecating

- Fixed NPCs sometimes getting stuck on roads

- Fixed player losing UI focus sometimes

- Fixed pail visual fluid

- Fixed ladle playing throw animation on equip

- Fixed Pekka's outhouse audio muffling

- Fixed some accidental texts in wrong places on Finnish localization