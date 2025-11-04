- Added a new achievement
- Updated br portuguese translations
- Changed Yrjö's sauna whisk to look more like trash
- CTRL+E can now be pressed to exit pc
- Testing a fix on computer mouse not being movable for some players
- Fixed Lorem Ipsum being the wrong %
- Fixed turbo quest being incomplete in saves where it was completed before the update
- Fixed issues with beercase bottle addition/taking
- Fixed Yrjö staying angry at the player indefinitely when he shouldn't
- Fixed Yrjö not seeing player if player has backpack equipped
- Fixed getting stuck on pc if it turns off from electricity loss while in use
- Fixed sauna oven sounds not working correctly
- Fixed some chairs and benches causing characters to exit to the wrong position
- Fixed 10mm unable to be taken from generator
- Fixed backpack blocking lighter etc use
- Fixed binoculars not working with glasses
- Fixed fluids in coffee pan not showing properly
- Fixed Pekka having no legs when defecating
- Fixed NPCs sometimes getting stuck on roads
- Fixed player losing UI focus sometimes
- Fixed pail visual fluid
- Fixed ladle playing throw animation on equip
- Fixed Pekka's outhouse audio muffling
- Fixed some accidental texts in wrong places on Finnish localization
