 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20656854 Edited 4 November 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The update is bigger than what’s represented here in text!
Glory or Death!

What’s New?

  • Fixed a condition allowing multiple LETALIS to fight Kammuth.

  • New LETALIS available to fight Kammuth (one will be hinted on Instagram).

  • More hints at Delfos.

  • Some Delfos Quiz questions have been updated to match in-game content.

  • Valkyries’ best weapons updated, replacing SWORDS with SPEARS.

  • Teleport issue to Valhalla Villa should now work.

  • CODEX: Wild Beast percentages going beyond 100% have been fixed.

  • New activity: chop trees for money at Caititi and other locations.

  • Dialogue System improvements: soon we’ll be able to manage paragraphs and translate the game to other languages. This may require replacing our custom font with a Google Font.

  • No spoilers here: there’s more aftergame content waiting to be discovered!

  • Multiple visual fixes and typos addressed, along with other community-reported bugs.

Known Issues

  • Somtimes Hoof is showing up as a weapon instead of a loot item.

  • Some Gear Skills are not working properly.

  • Windowed Mode: Switching to windowed mode may affect camera zoom

  • Steam Deck: Sidebar is not fully visible

  • Directional Bug: Player sometimes faces the wrong direction after entering a new area

  • Scene Transitions: Brief flicker where player appears during fade-to-black

  • Boulder Movement: Boulders may visibly shift when re-entering a location

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2396201
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2396202
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link