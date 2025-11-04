The update is bigger than what’s represented here in text!

Glory or Death!

Fixed a condition allowing multiple LETALIS to fight Kammuth.

New LETALIS available to fight Kammuth (one will be hinted on Instagram).

More hints at Delfos.

Some Delfos Quiz questions have been updated to match in-game content.

Valkyries’ best weapons updated, replacing SWORDS with SPEARS.

Teleport issue to Valhalla Villa should now work.

CODEX: Wild Beast percentages going beyond 100% have been fixed.

New activity: chop trees for money at Caititi and other locations.

Dialogue System improvements: soon we’ll be able to manage paragraphs and translate the game to other languages. This may require replacing our custom font with a Google Font.

No spoilers here: there’s more aftergame content waiting to be discovered!