4 November 2025 Build 20656844 Edited 4 November 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for build v0.1.2.2025-11-03-1700:

  • Moving objects (mostly chairs) will no longer trap the player if they are standing where the object wants to move.

  • Fame and Money no longer double themselves when you pick up a new tool.

  • Headlamp's light now turns on when first picked up.

  • UI Overlay Controller now handles opening and closing full-screen UI screens - this allows the user to close these screens with the same button that they used to open the screen.

  • Various Haunted Objects around The Newhamburger Mansion have had their names and descriptions updated to be more accurate.

  • Added level map for Ghost Town.

  • Laptop Store now displays more items in a grid layout.

  • Rich Text improvements in Quest Tracker and Journal.

  • Social Results comments now match the Platform that the player selects.

  • Ambient lighting with no flashlight improved.

