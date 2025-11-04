Patch Notes for build v0.1.2.2025-11-03-1700:





Moving objects (mostly chairs) will no longer trap the player if they are standing where the object wants to move.

Fame and Money no longer double themselves when you pick up a new tool.

Headlamp's light now turns on when first picked up.

UI Overlay Controller now handles opening and closing full-screen UI screens - this allows the user to close these screens with the same button that they used to open the screen.

Various Haunted Objects around The Newhamburger Mansion have had their names and descriptions updated to be more accurate.

Added level map for Ghost Town.

Laptop Store now displays more items in a grid layout.

Rich Text improvements in Quest Tracker and Journal.

Social Results comments now match the Platform that the player selects.