 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20656816 Edited 4 November 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following updates have been made.
- Added new duel animations.
- Introduced new features related to the Collector's file.
- Enabled Quiz gameplay during large downloads.
- Added a feature to spectate duels of "follow" and "followers."
- Improved the shop UI.
- Improved the duel UI.
- Enhanced the UI/UX across various features.
- Fixed other bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 制作用デポ Depot 1449852
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Content Depot 1449853
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link