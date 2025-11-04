The following updates have been made.
- Added new duel animations.
- Introduced new features related to the Collector's file.
- Enabled Quiz gameplay during large downloads.
- Added a feature to spectate duels of "follow" and "followers."
- Improved the shop UI.
- Improved the duel UI.
- Enhanced the UI/UX across various features.
- Fixed other bugs.
