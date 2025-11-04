 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20656766 Edited 4 November 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Forgeborn!

Got some updates here for you an talking about what is coming next!

Updates:

-Fixes and updates to cosmetic system. We are working on getting previous cosmetics from events and crowdfunds up soon!

-Added some animation to main menu.

-And best for last: New Direct Challenge System! You and an opponent can type in the same code and be matched up in a game! This will help events run smoother by avoiding having to add everyone on steam. Video on how it works can be shown here: https://youtu.be/HL9Phl3QLS8

Whats next?

-We are still investigating issues players are having with disconnecting from the game. Previous changes did not fix things so we are continuing to try and fix this issue.

-Next Legendary Drop will be on November 11th! Beakers and Bones will be available for a limited time, more info can be found at https://www.solforgefusion.com/post/legendary-drop:-beakers-and-bones!

-Next month's event, "The Winter Sol-stice", will be available for sign up tomorrow! More details about this for fun event then!

