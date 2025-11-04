Hello Forgeborn!
Got some updates here for you an talking about what is coming next!
Updates:
-Fixes and updates to cosmetic system. We are working on getting previous cosmetics from events and crowdfunds up soon!
-Added some animation to main menu.
-And best for last: New Direct Challenge System! You and an opponent can type in the same code and be matched up in a game! This will help events run smoother by avoiding having to add everyone on steam. Video on how it works can be shown here: https://youtu.be/HL9Phl3QLS8
Whats next?
-We are still investigating issues players are having with disconnecting from the game. Previous changes did not fix things so we are continuing to try and fix this issue.
-Next Legendary Drop will be on November 11th! Beakers and Bones will be available for a limited time, more info can be found at https://www.solforgefusion.com/post/legendary-drop:-beakers-and-bones!
-Next month's event, "The Winter Sol-stice", will be available for sign up tomorrow! More details about this for fun event then!
Direct Challenge System Now Available! Patch Update v0.5.1091
Hello Forgeborn!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update