Hello Forgeborn!



Got some updates here for you an talking about what is coming next!



Updates:



-Fixes and updates to cosmetic system. We are working on getting previous cosmetics from events and crowdfunds up soon!



-Added some animation to main menu.



-And best for last: New Direct Challenge System! You and an opponent can type in the same code and be matched up in a game! This will help events run smoother by avoiding having to add everyone on steam. Video on how it works can be shown here: https://youtu.be/HL9Phl3QLS8



Whats next?



-We are still investigating issues players are having with disconnecting from the game. Previous changes did not fix things so we are continuing to try and fix this issue.



-Next Legendary Drop will be on November 11th! Beakers and Bones will be available for a limited time, more info can be found at https://www.solforgefusion.com/post/legendary-drop:-beakers-and-bones!



-Next month's event, "The Winter Sol-stice", will be available for sign up tomorrow! More details about this for fun event then!