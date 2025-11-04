Hey everyone, we wanted to say thank you for playing and enjoying our game. It's amazing to see everyone sharing their theaters and overall giving such good feedback and suggestions. We are getting really close to a content update where we can focus on adding more. Until then, checkout the change log

v1.2.9 Change log:

Changes/Additions

Added game settings to disable events for cozy players.,

Allow placing pizza in the pizza machine from a box.,

Simplified movie projector interactions when taking bulb or movie tape out.,

Boombox can now be set to local space to hear it everywhere, or world space to hear it in 3d.,

Customers now react to being hit with the Water gun, Nerf gun, and cigarette smoke.,

Fixes