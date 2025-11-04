- Fixed bug when under specific circumstances that the bunker would disappear if a ship was taken control of.
- Added Demo support for a build (Getting the public demo ready)
- Fixed strange bug where if the configuration was entered and then pressed ESC and a new game would start, one would find oneself sitting in at starship rather than playing the game. (strange bug!)
- Fixed the movement abilities in the Nav Screen (so Idle, Attack Move, and Hold now work correctly).
- Fixed clicking on the command popup doesn't make it deselect the ships (so additional commands can be done to the group)
- The key for direct control now works! (L)
- Clicking the 1 control group now pops up the ship control menu popup
- Various other Fixes
Patch Version 0.8.2.4784
