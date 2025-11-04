Bug Fixes
Fixed letter system: Letters now properly arrive the day after recording your mood
Added midnight detection: Letters will automatically arrive at midnight even when the game is running
Improved shop furniture rotation: Fixed issue where special furniture slot always showed the same item. Various furniture now appears randomly at noon and midnight
Improvements
Added current page indicator to collection book
Improved visibility in beach area
+Hot Fixes [2025-11-04 09:07:36]
Improved rabbit animations to play more smoothly, making movement, idle, and direction changes feel more natural.
To prevent rabbits from being unintentionally picked up or disappearing in Build/Edit mode, rabbits are temporarily disabled from being moved/edited with the building tool.
Changed files in this update