4 November 2025 Build 20656549
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed letter system: Letters now properly arrive the day after recording your mood

  • Added midnight detection: Letters will automatically arrive at midnight even when the game is running

  • Improved shop furniture rotation: Fixed issue where special furniture slot always showed the same item. Various furniture now appears randomly at noon and midnight

Improvements

  • Added current page indicator to collection book

  • Improved visibility in beach area

+Hot Fixes [2025-11-04 09:07:36]

  • Improved rabbit animations to play more smoothly, making movement, idle, and direction changes feel more natural.

  • To prevent rabbits from being unintentionally picked up or disappearing in Build/Edit mode, rabbits are temporarily disabled from being moved/edited with the building tool.

