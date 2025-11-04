Fixed Bruiser’s new Skeletal Ghost skin not changing their texture
Fixed the turbocharge cost not actually using some resources upon turbocharging
Fixed an issue where turbocharge preview values were different from the value after unlocking
Fixed an issue where backlog tasks that lost progress on death were losing 50% instead of 5%. Those damn zeros always getting where the shouldn’t be.
Fixed clipping buttons in the lobby screen
