4 November 2025 Build 20656513 Edited 4 November 2025 – 00:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Bruiser’s new Skeletal Ghost skin not changing their texture

  • Fixed the turbocharge cost not actually using some resources upon turbocharging

  • Fixed an issue where turbocharge preview values were different from the value after unlocking

  • Fixed an issue where backlog tasks that lost progress on death were losing 50% instead of 5%. Those damn zeros always getting where the shouldn’t be.

  • Fixed clipping buttons in the lobby screen

