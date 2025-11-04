 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20656486 Edited 4 November 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Thank you all for playing NEXEN! I've recieved a lot of great feedback about the tutorial and some remaining bugs.

If you find any new issues or have suggestions, don't hesitate to join the Discord server and share your feedback.

Patch notes:

  • Fixed the issue with the Panic Reflex power-up that caused time to slow indefinitely.

  • Fixed particles not being destroyed properly.

  • Fixed a scrolling issue in the Controls and Settings menus.

  • Fixed usernames not displaying correctly on the Leaderboards.

  • Added new tutorial text to better explain ehy crouching and collecting coins are important

Stay tuned on Twitter (X), or hop into the Discord if you’d like to chat.

:ccheart: UNCERT Games

