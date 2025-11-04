- fixed a lot of major and minor bugs, some of them causing crashes
- added option to hide capital cities and settlement
- improved AI - since now it should manage finances way better
- fixed balance issues - since now playing as minor nations should be easier, and playing as major nations should be a bit harder. Also some law modifiers were changed
- added two new administrative unit types: colonies and governorates. They may be useful in some conditions
- difficulty modifiers were changed - since now they should impact the game much more
- a foundations for the next update were made
I am sorry for such a long period without updates, I hope the next update will be way faster. It is going to be focused on adding rivers and some basic decisions to the game. I hope you enjoy.
Bug fixes
