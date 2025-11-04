Hello everyone!

Ladies and gentlemen! We present to you the FINAL update for Farmer Fowl's Farmhouse! We have loved hearing your feedback, watching your videos, and hearing your screams over our game! However that doesn't mean we haven't heard your frustrations as well. We have had many complaints of how difficult and frustrating the game's objectives are, and well I am happy to announce that some changes have been made that I'm sure everyone will agree makes the game less infuriating and still provides a challenge! Here are the changes and additions made!



Added Checkpoints For Respawns

Added checkpoints for Easy and Medium mode for when you die. Now when you complete an objective such as opening the basement, or unlocking the fusebox room, once you die, this progression will be saved. However in Hard mode there will be NO checkpoints. (note these checkpoints will not save the game for when you close the game or return to main menu).

Changed Rare Death Scene Chance

Changed the chance of going to the rare death scene from 1/3 to 1/30 (what it was meant to be. Silly code typo).

QoL Changes

Changed the player's FOV from 40 to 50. (highly requested).

Added more Props to Eli's Apartment, including food in the fridge. (poor hungry Eli).

Fixed various clipping issues.

Added rain outside Eli's Apartment.

Changed Note Spawns

The Note with the code will now spawn in the same place every time, but still have a different code on it.

Thank you all so much for your feedback and support! We are very happy with the attention the game has been getting. As said, this will be the final update for Farmer Fowl's Farmhouse (unless something game breaking is found, don't go looking). We want to thank you all so much for playing this game, this was our first ever game we've released and we can safely say that we are mostly satisfied with it now. Until next time friends! Take care, and keep on playing!

Until next time everyone! Keep the chatter going!