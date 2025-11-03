This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We posted an update with some significant performance improvements to the Beta branch. If you'd like to help us test, check it out! A lot of the UI and rendering code was refactored, so please be on the look out for issues in those areas.

Also, Caves of Qud is the Steam Daily Deal today! Get it for 20% off, and tell someone you know!

A few patch notes below. Live and drink, friends.