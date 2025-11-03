 Skip to content
3 November 2025
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
We posted an update with some significant performance improvements to the Beta branch. If you'd like to help us test, check it out! A lot of the UI and rendering code was refactored, so please be on the look out for issues in those areas.

Also, Caves of Qud is the Steam Daily Deal today! Get it for 20% off, and tell someone you know!

A few patch notes below. Live and drink, friends.

  • Greatly improved UI performance.

  • Greatly improved map rendering performance.

  • Greatly improved line-of-sight calculation performance.

  • Fixed a missing bind for deleting game saves.

  • Fixed an issue in high-latency environments that caused a bunch of waits to be issued after releasing the movement stick on gamepad.[/list]

