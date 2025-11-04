Hey everyone,

Just a quick hotfix, we'll be releasing a much more substantial update in a few days time. We've been blown away by the reception to the game and if you haven't already please leave a review as that helps us a ton!

ICYMI we're giving away a 256GB LCD Steam Deck and a copy of the game to one lucky winner so go check that out here which ends tonight so be sure to enter to win!



FIXES

Fixed Workshop bugging out if a character isn't wearing a weapon

Until next time!