Major 4 November 2025 Build 20656264 Edited 4 November 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Time Game players or yet to be!

Our game has had a few big updates from the demo.

  • Achievements are implemented and special Hats can now be earned by completing them.

  • Full deck now implemented into game. Adding a host of new cards.

  • Also the full set of Earth and Moon Timezones are in the game now (watch out!).

  • Animated hats can now be purchased through the game's character menu.

We will be rolling out more as time goes by.

Love the thoughts, input, and ideas through Steam, Discord and Youtube or Instagram.

We appreciate the support and enthusiasm,

The Time Game Team

