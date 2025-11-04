 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20656253
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added points breakdown to Street Wins lobbies.
  • Fixed Street Win lobbies not working properly.
  • Fixed online spawn locations for Longford tracks.
  • Backend coding for future events and workshop items.

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
