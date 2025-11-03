We're getting playtesters in and have discovered some critical bugs! Squashed now! We are looking forward for feedback from you Drunk Wizards about what should be in our first major content update!
We want to add more spells and more potions and are also working on Multiplayer (though the ETA on that is unknown...).
Please let us know and keep delving,
Go drunk wizards! Woo woo,
FyreFlight Dev Team
03/11/2025 Hotfix Patch
