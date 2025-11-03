 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Destiny 2 The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20656244 Edited 4 November 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're getting playtesters in and have discovered some critical bugs! Squashed now! We are looking forward for feedback from you Drunk Wizards about what should be in our first major content update!

We want to add more spells and more potions and are also working on Multiplayer (though the ETA on that is unknown...).

Please let us know and keep delving,
Go drunk wizards! Woo woo,
FyreFlight Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3824821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link