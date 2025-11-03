 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20656147 Edited 3 November 2025 – 23:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • A new avoidance system for the Ghost. This makes it prioritize different routes and can make it harder to outrun, but also easier to outplay with smart movement.

  • You can now left-click while holding a camera to bring it closer to your face, making it easier to spot ghost orbs and ghost writing.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could step into the preview placement of Salt.

  • Fixed a bug where the malfunction sound from the Thermometer wouldn’t stop playing.

  • Fixed a bug where the numbers on the spirit box display wouldn't be synced with each other.

  • Fixed a bug where dying with the night vision enabled would give you a fish eye lens while dead.

  • Fixed a bug where the ghost couldn't leave some of the tents within Crazy Clown Carnival.

Changes

  • Improved the Ghost AI, allowing it to maneuver around obstacles instead of getting stuck on them.,

  • Added more light sources to Grimwater Tunnels.

