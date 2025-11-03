Added

You can now left-click while holding a camera to bring it closer to your face, making it easier to spot ghost orbs and ghost writing.

A new avoidance system for the Ghost. This makes it prioritize different routes and can make it harder to outrun, but also easier to outplay with smart movement.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where you could step into the preview placement of Salt.

Fixed a bug where the malfunction sound from the Thermometer wouldn’t stop playing.

Fixed a bug where the numbers on the spirit box display wouldn't be synced with each other.

Fixed a bug where dying with the night vision enabled would give you a fish eye lens while dead.