Added
A new avoidance system for the Ghost. This makes it prioritize different routes and can make it harder to outrun, but also easier to outplay with smart movement.
You can now left-click while holding a camera to bring it closer to your face, making it easier to spot ghost orbs and ghost writing.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where you could step into the preview placement of Salt.
Fixed a bug where the malfunction sound from the Thermometer wouldn’t stop playing.
Fixed a bug where the numbers on the spirit box display wouldn't be synced with each other.
Fixed a bug where dying with the night vision enabled would give you a fish eye lens while dead.
Fixed a bug where the ghost couldn't leave some of the tents within Crazy Clown Carnival.
Changes
Improved the Ghost AI, allowing it to maneuver around obstacles instead of getting stuck on them.,
Added more light sources to Grimwater Tunnels.
