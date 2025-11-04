 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Europa Universalis V Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20656132 Edited 4 November 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Very small hotfix, primarily to address a persistent issue where artillery isn’t listening to orders. Larger patch coming out at the end of the week.

BATTLE CHANGES:

- More fixes to artillery, specifically artillery getting stuck and becoming unresponsive to new commands

VISUAL CHANGES:

- More widescreen support added, improved the sides of the screen with a floral pattern and silver UI vertical bars
- UI improvements to text in popup windows, sometimes text would spill out of the panel

- UI improvements to elements moving based on screen resolution, such as the upgrade chevron moving outside of the window.

LOCALIZATION CHANGES:

- More localization improvements, and localized the credits screen




Changed files in this update

Depot 2878451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link