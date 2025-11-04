Very small hotfix, primarily to address a persistent issue where artillery isn’t listening to orders. Larger patch coming out at the end of the week.
BATTLE CHANGES:
- More fixes to artillery, specifically artillery getting stuck and becoming unresponsive to new commands
VISUAL CHANGES:
- More widescreen support added, improved the sides of the screen with a floral pattern and silver UI vertical bars
- UI improvements to text in popup windows, sometimes text would spill out of the panel
- UI improvements to elements moving based on screen resolution, such as the upgrade chevron moving outside of the window.
LOCALIZATION CHANGES:
- More localization improvements, and localized the credits screen
Changed files in this update