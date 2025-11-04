This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy, mateys!

Our next update is now on the Beta Branch. Since Salt 2 entered Early Access a little over three years ago, you all have supported us in the addition of a ton of new content, mechanics, and fixes including cooperative multiplayer, a main quest line, many new points of interest, island types, quests, items, ships, underwater content, skill trees, and so much more. We couldn't have done it without the brave players who took a chance sailing the seas in another Early Access title. We appreciate you all.

While we will continue to release updates for the game as always, this update will mark our 1.0 release out of Early Access for Salt 2, once we transition it from the beta to the default Steam branch. We plan to do so on November 12th.

This update, launching alongside the 1.0 release, includes a brand-new endgame loop with a set of new legendary items, ship upgrades, world bosses, and new points of interest. Once you reach level 40 or higher, you'll find a new NPC in the world that will get you started hunting down rare items and bosses in exchange for legendary loot. We've also added a new endgame merchant with a set of expensive but unique ship decoration items.

So what's next after official release? We will continue expanding on the content in the game as usual. This will include adding more things to discover, new quests, new enemy types, new points of interests, more island types, new items, and other improvements. And we're always monitoring community feedback to see what type of content you want in the game. You can send bug reports and feedback through the in-game bug report window, or on our Steam forums.

Here is a list of the changes for this update:

