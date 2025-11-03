 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20655956 Edited 3 November 2025 – 23:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small tweak to allow current gear to be positioned and sized based on feedback.
When you hover over it with the mouse you'll see a box so you can position and size it, the box does not show otherwise.
Left the version number as 1.10.5 as this was very small change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921571
