Small tweak to allow current gear to be positioned and sized based on feedback.
When you hover over it with the mouse you'll see a box so you can position and size it, the box does not show otherwise.
Left the version number as 1.10.5 as this was very small change.
Update - Tweaks based on feedback
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update