The 18th CrocoJam has recently concluded, check out the entries! https://itch.io/jam/crocojam-18/entries

Crocotile has been updated again, here are the details!

v.2.6.3 (November 3, 2025)

Added: "Modulate2x vertex color blending" option in Edit > Settings > Draw Mode. This will multiply the vertex color values by 2 before rendering them so that values above 0.5 brighten the texture and values below 0.5 darken. The original vertex color values aren't modified.

Added: "Toggle Modulate2x" keybinding/pin in Edit > Buttons > General.

Added: "Default Vertex Color" option in Edit > Settings > Draw Mode. This specifies what vertex color is set for a tile's vertices when it is created. If you plan to use Modulate2x, it might be good to set this to a 0.5 neutral gray color.

Added: "Vertex Color Multiplier" option in Edit > Settings > Draw Mode. This will modify the value of the color that you apply to vertices. This may be useful if you want to actually have values outside the 0-1 range stored in the vertex data.

Added: "Apply Vertex Color Multiplier" action in Edit mode context menu > Vertices > Vertex Colors. Basically multiplies the values of the selected vertices if you need to modify multiple vertices.

Added: "Create Bone" keybinding/pin in Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode. Adds a bone to the Scene.

Fixed: "Purge (all) unused objects" action can cause error when its undo state is removed.

Fixed: Gizmo would disappear permanently if playing the Theatre panel after a "Switch Camera" action.