3 November 2025 Build 20655894 Edited 3 November 2025 – 23:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Change song if played more than 2 minutes and clicking "Next Trial" or "Retry" after a successful trial
  • 71 new failure messages (375 total)
  • New image for "Any attack" as "ATK" in a gray square. This should reflect in Command List and Combo Trials (e.g. Arisette #10)
  • Yellow font color for recommended layout texts
  • Add tip for the Discord in Online menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2212401
