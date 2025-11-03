- Change song if played more than 2 minutes and clicking "Next Trial" or "Retry" after a successful trial
- 71 new failure messages (375 total)
- New image for "Any attack" as "ATK" in a gray square. This should reflect in Command List and Combo Trials (e.g. Arisette #10)
- Yellow font color for recommended layout texts
- Add tip for the Discord in Online menu
November 3, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update