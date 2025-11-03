Added an option for Absolute Movement in Action Sequences to NOT be relative to current position (uncheck "Is Relative").
Added Equipment Unique ID Array to the Hero Data Source.
Added support for "Global[]" Variable support to Filters.
Fixed an issue related to Item Selection in Lists from occuring twice on the first focus.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
