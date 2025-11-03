 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20655815 Edited 3 November 2025 – 22:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added an option for Absolute Movement in Action Sequences to NOT be relative to current position (uncheck "Is Relative").

  • Added Equipment Unique ID Array to the Hero Data Source.

  • Added support for "Global[]" Variable support to Filters.

  • Fixed an issue related to Item Selection in Lists from occuring twice on the first focus.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
