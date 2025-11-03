40% off for the week!

Fixed a crash with the Tank miniboss where the game would crash when it tried to attack you from off-screen.



Hey everyone! Hope you're all well.I have a new patch, and a special announcement:It's been one year since I released Heritage - A Dragon's Tale,and so in celebration, the game isIf you know someone who may like this game, feel free to share the word! And of course, this goes without saying, thank you all so much for playing the game and for sharing feedback, reporting bugs, etc. It means a lot to me and it helps make the game better with each update ^^And now, the patch notes 👀 another small update but important nevertheless lolYou can verify your version is up to date by the version info (v1.1.34.1583) in the title bar and on the titlescreen.Thanks again for your continued support, and I hope you all are having a great start to the week!