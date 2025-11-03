Added
- In different race registration, added information if your stable horses already are registered
- Ability to choose how many newgens are added each year
- Wealthy NPCs will now occasionally make offers to buy shares in stables (including the player's stable), creating more natural ownership distribution across the game world
- Share Trades tab in Finance section: View all share transactions happening in the game world
- Ability to lose control of your stable and get fired (if you lose majority ownership)
- Ability to create new stables (if you go to player -> options)
- Ability to merge stables
Improved
- Changed how CPU horse buying works
- Changed how CPU facility building works, this might have blocked hiring
- When starting a new game, the default is to only have TB breed
- Staff now gives reasons if they leave, and you can try to keep them
- In the upcoming auctions, change the cards with the circle of the horse face, to the project standard so that coat colors work better
- Coat DNA display format simplified: now shows "EE AA Dd" instead of "E:EE, A:AA, D:dD" for cleaner readability
- Breeding preview now should show all relevant coat genes including Roan, Flaxen, Rabicano, and Sooty (previously only showed base, dilutions, Grey, and Tobiano)
Fixed
- Live auction panels now respect theme colors
- Can only accept sponsorship once
- Coat colors in the stable detail view, auction preview and also the upcoming auction round portraits for horses
- If CPU uses prefix or suffix, add space between name and it
- Possible fix to illness and injury checks slowing down late game sims
- Changed the training fees calculation to work in a bulk fashion, should be x30+ times faster. This should also make the general simulation faster
- Fame of horse is now calculated based on career earning, this way foals are not born legendary
- When no shareholder selected, hide buy and sell panels for the shares to make UX clearer
- When buying a horse in the market, immediately update stable cash
- In stable options fix the panels to follow theme colors
- In stable details fix coat color of top horse
