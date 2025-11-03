This patch includes some minor balance changes and introduces a new, optional arcade mode: Gauntlet.

The Gauntlet

Gauntlet is a 10-opponent ladder ending against Cannon Fodder, the mad gunhead of Slumslum City, instead of the renowned Stratosphere Chaingear.

Gauntlet counts as a classic Arcade mode for the sake of unlocks (and for some achievements too), so, if you hated fighting the Chaingear, you can now try your luck against another final boss which plays more by the rules of the game.

The choice is yours - the 'gear is still mandatory in Time Attack and Survival mode, but now you have more options to unlock costumes and stages!

Quick Settings in Character Selection

Did you know you could access a Quick Settings menu from Character Selection by pressing Back/Select on your joypad? Well, I'm not surprised if you didn't, because there was no visual indication of it, my bad!

Now, you can see a handy prompt whenever you can access them. Works in Arcade and Free Match, allowing for a quicker access to settings such as CPU difficulty and number of rounds!

Minor balance fixes

There have been minor character adjustments, mostly due to unintended behaviors reported by some players:

MIRAI Nanami

Improved frame data on j.P and reduced landing lag, making it more useful as it was originally intended to be

Delayed cancel window of 8R/2R after 5KKK to avoid unwanted back grab meterless combos. It still works on counter hit

Yume-Yume

Reduced frame advantage on hit for 2P, 5K 2R+K, 8R+K

Yume-Yume was able to string 2P and 5K indefinitely and combo into j.K from 5K, which wasn't intended behavior. Yume-Yume is still very strong, but now can't lock down the opponent in a 25 hit combo without them being able to escape (she could do that, yes)

Bura Malebolge

Added two followups to 4P on hit - this move felt rather useless, but now they can cancel it into 3P or 6R on hit

Fixed move list to remove reference to non-existing chain

Last but not least, thank you again!

Exploding Judo Federation was added to their account by more than 11'000 people. I could not fathom such a result even just one month ago. Thank you very much again and keep sending me feedback! I'm listening (in my own way)!