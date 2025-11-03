Hello dear players,

We’re back with the third content update since Early Access! This update also includes several bug fixes. Remember, your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽

Optimization Update:

Workers have been optimized due to FPS issues that occurred after hiring them.

New Mechanics:

Field-specific pricing has been added! As you upgrade your fields, your earnings will now increase more noticeably.

A new worker has been added who cleans the toilets.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed several translation errors.

Fixed an issue where player names did not fit in the pause menu.

Fixed a lock-up issue in the tutorial when prices were set too high.

Fixed an issue where the cashier could end up outside the building.

Many small bugs reported by players during community feedback and live streams have been fixed

If you are still experiencing these issues, please contact us via Discord. We’ll continue improving the game. Your feedback is very valuable to us. Enjoy the game and have fun!